BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint locally on Friday, December 16th.

The checkpoint will take place in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. the next day. Officers will be stopping drivers to check their registration and check for signs of drugged or drunk driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, checkpoints are the most effective form of DUI prevention.