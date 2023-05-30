Watch Now
California Highway Patrol releases statistics on Maximum Enforcement Period

There were 41 vehicles impounded and one fatal crash.
Posted at 1:17 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 16:17:44-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area Office has released the statistics collected from the most recent four-day Maximum Enforcement Period.

The CHP Maximum Enforcement Period began Fri, May 26 and ended on Mon, May 29. During the period, there were 28 DUI arrests, 5 non-DUI arrests, and 277 citations issued by officers. Of the citations issued, 223 were for speed, 21 were for distracted driving, 17 were for not wearing or improperly wearing a seatbelt, and 16 were for unlisted reasons.

There were also 41 vehicles impounded and one fatal crash.

