California Highway Patrol to have Maximum Enforcement Period, conduct DUI Checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As everyone gets ready to ring in 2023, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is urging those who plan on drinking to have a plan before they go out and celebrate.

The CHP will be conducting a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) beginning just after 6 p.m. on Fri, Dec 30. The MEP will run through late Monday night, Dec 2. During that time, all available officers will be out on patrol with a focus on removing impaired drivers.

The CHP says 29 people were killed during the previous New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period and 495 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence.

Meanwhile, the CHP says they will be holding a DUI Checkpoint sometime on Fri, Dec 30 in an unincorporated area of Eastern Kern County.

Officers trained to detect impaired drivers will be equipped with state-of-the-art hand-held breath testing devices. It provides an accurate measure of blood alcohol concentrations for drivers suspected of being under the influence.