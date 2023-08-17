California Highway Patrol to hold 2 Smart Start classes for teen drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol will hold two Smart Start classes in Bakersfield on Wed, Aug 23 and Tues, Aug 29.

The classes are for current and prospective teenage drivers, as well as their parents or guardians. The two-hour-long classes will cover a variety of topics, including safe driving habits, the consequences of making poor choices behind the wheel, and how to avoid a crash.

The classes will be held at the CHP Office on Campingoni Street. Both classes are free to attend.

Space is limited. To sign up, call the Bakersfield CHP Office at (661) 396-6600.

