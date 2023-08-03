California Highway Patrol to hold DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint in an unincorporated area in Kern County on Fri, Aug 4.

According to the Fort Tejon Area CHP, the checkpoint will be held between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. the next day. During the checkpoint, officers will be stopping cars and checking for signs of drunk or drugged driving. The CHP also said that officers will check for driver's licenses and "will strive to delay motorists only momentarily."

The CHP asks that anyone who sees a drunk driver call 911.

