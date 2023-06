BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol announced it will have a maximum enforcement period in effect for the upcoming 4th of July weekend.

Throughout this period, all available officers will be on patrol to enhance public safety. According to the CHP, 44 people were killed in crashes in the state during Independence Day weekend last year.

The maximum enforcement period is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Fri, June 30 and continue through midnight on Tues, July 4.