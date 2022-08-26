Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

California Living Museum announces Halloween-themed light show

CALM HolidayLights
Grant Simpson/23ABC News
CALM HolidayLights
Posted at 12:24 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 15:24:58-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum (CALM) announced on Thursday, August 25th that they will be holding a Halloween-themed light show throughout the month of October.

Partnered with Lightasmic, the producer of CALM's yearly HolidayLights event, CALM is putting on AutumnNights, a Halloween-centric event featuring themed areas, foods provided by nonprofit youth organization Kern County Teen Challenge, rides on the California Children's Railroad, various Halloween light displays, and a maze.

AutumnNights will be held every Thursday through Sunday throughout the month of October from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. starting October 6th. Adult tickets will be $15, while child tickets are $12. Anyone under the age of three may attend for free. Veterans and CALM members are eligible for a discount.

CALM will also be holding the 20th annual HolidayLights event later this year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

With Host Ryan Nelson