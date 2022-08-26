California Living Museum announces Halloween-themed light show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum (CALM) announced on Thursday, August 25th that they will be holding a Halloween-themed light show throughout the month of October.

Partnered with Lightasmic, the producer of CALM's yearly HolidayLights event, CALM is putting on AutumnNights, a Halloween-centric event featuring themed areas, foods provided by nonprofit youth organization Kern County Teen Challenge, rides on the California Children's Railroad, various Halloween light displays, and a maze.

AutumnNights will be held every Thursday through Sunday throughout the month of October from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. starting October 6th. Adult tickets will be $15, while child tickets are $12. Anyone under the age of three may attend for free. Veterans and CALM members are eligible for a discount.

CALM will also be holding the 20th annual HolidayLights event later this year.