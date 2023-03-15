California Living Museum to hold Spring Fling festival, child admission $4

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum (CALM) will hold its Spring Fling festival from Tues, April 4 to Sat, April 8.

The multi-day festival will feature activities, daily Keeper Chats, stuffed animal "veterinary checks," and rides on the Central Valley Children's Railroad. Unlimited trips on the railroad can be purchased for $2 per person. The railroad is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meanwhile, CALM's veterinarian will be available for stuffed toy check-ups on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The festival will also have food from Hunsaker Brothers available for purchase. Guests are also allowed to bring their own food.

The Spring Fling will take place at CALM each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for children ages 3 to 12 is $4. All children must be accompanied by an adult.