California Office of Traffic and Safety gives Labor Day weekend traffic predictions

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Labor Day weekend is a popular time to travel. As always, it is important for those traveling to check that they have everything they need before they take off.

Tim Weisberg, Deputy Director of Marketing and Public Affairs for the California Office of Traffic and Safety, says that he expects Friday to be the busiest travel day of the weekend.

"Have that plan," said Weisberg. "Make sure that you have an emergency kit. [It's] really important to have tire irons, road flares, flashlight with batteries, plenty of blankets and snacks, and water."

"You don't know if you're going to hit excessive traffic or if there's going to be a crash and there might be some delays," he continued. "There might be weather delays. The weather changes drastically when you head up into the mountains, so it's really important that you make sure your car is ready to go [and] all your maintenance is up to date."

Weisberg says he expects Monday to also be a very busy travel day, due to everyone returning from their trip. He recommends taking Tuesday off and returning home that day to avoid the weekend traffic.



