California Senate debates strengthening tenant protections against eviction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Advocacy groups across the state, including some from Kern County, made a trip to Sacramento Monday to push for Senate Bill 567, otherwise known as the Homelessness Prevention Act. The effort came a day before a scheduled judiciary hearing on the issue.

SB 567 looks to build on the already-existing California Tenants Protection Act that went into effect in 2020 which essentially limits annual rent increases, among other protections. However, housing advocates argue it is full of loopholes which they are hoping to close with the new legislation.

Marching with banners in hand, advocacy groups walked to the state capitol, voicing their support for SB 567. Their goal was to talk to legislators and explain why they need this bill to pass.

One of the advocates who went to Sacraments was Bakersfield resident Tereza Reyes. In Spanish, she explains that everything seemed to be fine at her home, and then she was suddenly told she had to leave.

Reyes has been living in her home for 3 years and paying $700 a month in rent when she received a tenant terminancy letter from her landlord. The letter says the reason for her eviction is considered "no fault - just cause" under current California law, stating the eviction is because the owner wants to remodel the property.

Reyes says she was never late on rent and had been a good tenant for the past 3 years, and the eviction has left her heartbroken.

Reyes has until May 17 to find a new place to live. She says she asked the landlord if she and her family could at least stay through the end of the school year so her kids could finish out their semesters without dealing with having to move, but he said no.

Between tears, Reyes says she's had no luck finding another apartment, and she's worried her family will become homeless before finding something they can afford.

The just cause reason for evictions is what SB 567 is hoping to get rid of in the California Tenants Protection Act of 2019. As legislators explained, landlords and property owners are abusing the just cause provision.

Sasha Harnden, Senior Public Policy Advocate for Inner City Law Center explains.

"With respect to substantial renovation, we have seen abuses in 2 ways; both claimed renovation that never materialized but gave the basis for an eviction and forced a family out, and also deferred maintenance during the pandemic," said Harnden.

SB 456 would require that if a "no-fault just cause" is used to evict someone on the basis of selling the property, then that property must be taken off the rental market for at least 10 years.

Committee member and State Senator Thomas Umberg from Santa Ana raised concerns about this timeline and the details of the changes.

"The bill says 10 years, so again, we don't want to raise false expectations that, at least to me, 10 years off the market is way too long," said Umberg.

Just as the room filled with those in support of the bill, there were those who opposed, such as the California Apartment Association.

"Now you are telling us 'Why did you even come to the table?' You are saying to us 'We are always going to change the rules on you even though we came to the table in good faith" said a representative with the CAA. "We are respectfully asking for your no vote."

The author of SB 567, State Senator Maria Elena Durazo, argues the loopholes only let landlords take advantage of tenants.

"It is wrong for a landlord to say they are going to renovate a unit and use that as an excuse to evict and raise the rent," said Durazo. "Too much of that is happening."

Durazo cited a 2020 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office that found a $100 dollar median rent increase led to a 9 percent increase in homelessness across the country. Durazo also noted that, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, California made up 30 percent of the nation's total homeless population in 2022.

Cities like Bakersfield are already looking into this issue, with the city Housing and Homelessness Committee also meeting on Tuesday to discuss eviction prevention services.

"When we are talking about the inflow of new individuals to homelessness, homeless prevention is more cost-effective than rehousing or rehabilitating those experiencing homelessness," said Assistant Director for Economic and Community Development for the City of Bakersfield Jenni Byers.

Byers says they are working with the Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, who came up with this eviction prevention plan, which will also include case management services, legal consultation, and mediation services.

The eviction prevention plan would have worked through a multi-language public awareness campaign, a public education workshop and mobile clinics on tenant and landlord rights, as well as legal aid for tenants facing eviction.

The City of Bakersfield did not adopt that eviction prevention plan, only receiving and filing it, but they are looking to bring it to the rest of the city council. As for the state bill, the motion did pass 4 to 1 and now goes to the Senate Appropriations Committee with the provision that it will be renegotiated when there are more details.