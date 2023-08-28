California State University Bakersfield starts school year with new student ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students return to California State University Bakersfield on Mon, Aug 28.

President Lynette Zelezny will be greeting students along the "red brick road" for her last time as the school's president. She will be walking along the pathway south of the roundabout dropoff area near the library and performing arts building.

The CSUB president greeting students on the first day is a Runner tradition that will hopefully continue with the next president.

Meanwhile, CSUB hosted a formal ceremony for incoming students and their families on Sun, Aug 27. During the ceremony, President Zelezny addressed those in attendance.

"Good afternoon to my CSUB community, to our friends, and to our supporters," said Zelezny. "And a special warm Runner welcome to our new students and their families."

According to CSUB officials, the ceremony is an opportunity for both students and parents to be officially recognized and welcomed into the CSUB community.

