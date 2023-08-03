Watch Now
California State University Bakersfield to launch free online food service management program

Students who complete the program may also qualify for $5,000 to $10,000 in grant funds from the city to help them build or expand their businesses.
Aug 03, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University Bakersfield has announced that it is launching a new food service management program at no cost.

The fully online program is funded through a grant from the City of Bakersfield in partnership with the university's Small Business Development Center. Students who complete the program may also qualify for $5,000 to $10,000 in grant funds from the city to help them build or expand their businesses.

Classes begin in September. To register, visit CSUB's website.

