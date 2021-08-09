California's minimum wage is not enough to rent a two-bedroom home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the latest study by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, the average American needs to earn $24.90 an hour to rent a two-bedroom home, and in California, those numbers are even worse.

The income required to rent a two-bedroom in California is significantly higher than the state's $14.00 minimum wage.

In California, the fair market rent for a two-bedroom is $2,030. To afford this level of rent and utilities without paying more than 30% of income housing, you must earn 6,766 or 39.05 an hour according to the out-of-reach 2021 report. California is the most expensive state listed.

For Bakersfield, that number is lower at 18.65 an hour which may attract people to move here.

“It's not the case that one could just move to a cheaper state. The Bakersfield metro is cheaper than some metros in California, it's not the Bay Area,” said Dr. Dan Threet senior researcher analyst with the National Low-Income Housing Coalition.

Although Bakersfield is one of the cheaper cities in California. There is still a disparity between wages and rental costs.

Tonight at 6 p.m., 23ABC News takes a deeper dive into the local numbers and will have tips on what you can do to better afford your rent.