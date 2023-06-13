CALM to hold 'Breakfast with the Bears' fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum will hold a "Breakfast with the Bears" fundraiser on Sun, July 2.

CALM invites people to attend the event, which is being held to buy new "enrichment items" for the zoo's two bears, Cinnamon and Louie. During the event, attendees will be able to have coffee, donuts, and juice from Smith's Bakery at the bear enclosure while Cinnamon and Louie eat treats and play with items.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, and $6 for children ages 3 and up. Anyone under 2 years old is able to attend for free. Military members and veterans, as well as CALM members, are also able to enter for free.

In celebration of the event, CALM is also selling exclusive t-shirts, with funding going towards animal enrichment programs.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. For more information, visit CALM's website.

