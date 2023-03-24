CalTrans and Kern County Public Works to hold Clean California Tire Drop-Off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Works and the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) are partnering to host two free Clean California Tire Drop-Off events in Shafter and Taft on Sat, March 25.

The event aims to give residents an opportunity to dispose of tires in an affordable way. The two disposal sites are the Shafter/Wasco Landfill Site on Scofield Avenue in Shafter and the Taft Landfill Site on Elk Hills Road in Taft.

The event is residential only and will not allow commercial waste. All tires must have their rims removed and no oversized or earthmover tires are allowed at the event. The organizers of the event would also like to remind the public that per California state law, only nine waste tires can be transported at one time. Those participating in the event should also tarp their loads when traveling.

For more information on the two Clean California Tire Drop-Off events, call (559) 974-1827 or (661) 862-8900. Those looking for information call also email MendezK@kerncounty.com or tami.cox@dot.ca.gov.

