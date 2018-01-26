Case against accused Bakersfield Heart Hospital gunman pushed back

Brandon Clark is facing 15 felonies

Natalie Tarangioli
1:43 PM, Jan 26, 2018
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The case against the man accused of shooting at Bakersfield Heart Hospital last month has been pushed back to February. 

Brandon Clark is facing 15 felonies, including two charges of shooting into an inhabited building. 

RELATED: Bakersfield Heart Hospital releases surveillance video of suspected shooter at hospital

Clark pleaded not guilty from his hospital room earlier this month. He's been in the hospital since police shot him in December after he allegedly opened fire on the hospital.

RELATED: Bakersfield Heart Hospital adds additional cameras, guards a month after shooting​​​​​​​

Clark is expected to be in court February 9.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News