Case against accused Bakersfield Heart Hospital gunman pushed back

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The case against the man accused of shooting at Bakersfield Heart Hospital last month has been pushed back to February.

Brandon Clark is facing 15 felonies, including two charges of shooting into an inhabited building.

Clark pleaded not guilty from his hospital room earlier this month. He's been in the hospital since police shot him in December after he allegedly opened fire on the hospital.

Clark is expected to be in court February 9.