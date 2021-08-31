CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices discusses latest COVID vaccine updates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met Monday to discuss the latest vaccine data, including research on boosters and what the rollout of those shots may look like.

One doctor expects it could be like the vaccine rollout in December.

“First, I want to highlight that it’s not uncommon for a vaccine series to require several doses,” said Dr. Grace Lee the ACIP, Vaccine Safety Technical (VaST) Co-chair.

With so much talk over needing multiple COVID vaccines and even a booster shot, Lee said that’s not unique to the Coronavirus.

Shingles, Hep A, B, and HPV vaccines all require at least two doses and some even three.

As for vaccine effectiveness or VE, since the introduction of the delta variant, Lee explained that at the moment the lowest vaccine effectiveness rate against infection is with long-term care facility residents.

As of July most age groups, 18-74 held steady when it came to hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 but adults aged 75 and up took a dip in efficacy down to 80%

As with the beginning of the pandemic, Lee said that if there is a booster shot rollout it may follow the same recommendations as to the December 2020 rollout.

Phase 1 Long term facility care residents and healthcare personnel

Phase 1b adults 75+

Phase 1c adults 65+, essential workers, and adults 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions

Lee said that the current dosage of COVID-19 vaccines still has high protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death.

Lee concluded her presentation by saying that at the moment the top priority should be to vaccinate the unvaccinated.