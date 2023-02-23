Celebrating Rafer Johnson and his contributions to the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Olympic decathlon gold medalist, occasional Hollywood actor, he even helped take down the man who shot and killed Robert F. Kennedy.

Rafer Johnson is known for many accomplishments but for Bakersfield, his humanitarian efforts as an advocate for special needs take the gold medal.

Johnson was born August 18, 1934 in Hillsboro, Texas, but at early age his family would bring him to the San Joaquin Valley, settling down in Kingsburg.

He began training for decathlons while attending U.C.L.A. in 1954, but it wasn’t until 1960 that he would win the gold medal in Rome as the first Black captain of the United States team.

After his accomplishments awarded him world renown status as an athlete, he turned his attention to the needs of the next generation. Johnson became heavily involved in the Special Olympics even becoming the founder of the Southern California chapter.

In 1972, the Bakersfield City School District was looking to change the name of “The Peter Pan School”, an institution providing a unique environment for children with special needs. Thanks to his accomplishments, the district decided to rename the school, the Rafer Johnson Community Day School.

For years to come, the school would celebrate Johnson, hosting a Special Olympics track meet for students. Each year, Johnson would make the trip to town, and pass the torch onto the athletes of Bakersfield.

Johnson Died December 2, 2020. In Response, The District delivered a heartfelt message, recounting the efforts he made for the students of the school named in his honor.

During the 40th year of the Johnson Day track meet, Johnson told 23ABC he hopes he's still contributed to the community as much as he did when they named the school after him.