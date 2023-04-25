Centennial High School wins National Business Plan Competition in New York

NEW YORK, Calif. (KERO) — Centennial High School students celebrated a win at Virtual Enterprises International's National Business Plan Competition in New York City.

The competition aims to simulate a real-world business environment for students by allowing them to work as a team to create and run their own virtual businesses.

Centennial High School's business, known as "Go Gather," won the entire competition.

Vaishvi Joshi, a Centennial High student, talked about what she enjoyed most about competing in New York.

"Our teacher planned it in such a way that we got to experience all of New York," explained Joshi. "We went to a Yankees game, a Broadway show, the Empire State Building, Little Italy, the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island. So, she made it in a way that we weren't just going there to compete, but also getting that full New York experience and getting that with my friends. This is going to be a week I don't think any of us are ever going to forget."

Centennial was one of five Kern County high schools that qualified to make the trip to New York to compete. The others were teams from Bakersfield High School, Stockdale High School, Ridgeview High School, and South High School.

