Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity supports LGBTQ+ people in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There's a local resource for the LGBTQ+ community in Bakersfield.

The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity focuses on supporting anyone within the LGBTQ+ community. Officials with the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity say services vary depending on needs.

To better serve the community, the Center has two locations in Bakersfield.

The Downtown Bakersfield location serves as a community gathering space while the other location offers mental health services and workshops.

The Downtown location operates solely on volunteers. Ace Moody is one of the volunteers in charge of facilitating a group called "Gender Rebels," centered towards anyone who is non-binary, transgender, or anywhere in between.

“When I was younger, here in Bakersfield, we had no resources," said Moody. "A lot of things haven’t changed and I would like to see that change.”

The Center is in need of monetary donations and more volunteers. Anyone who would like to get involved in the Center's work can learn more about the Center by visiting its website.