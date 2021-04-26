Citizens Oversight Committee to discuss improving public safety

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield plans to improve public safety during its monthly Citizens Oversight Committee meeting Monday.

The Bakersfield Police Department has proposed adding nearly 30 more sworn officers, 17 civilian positions and equipment that would total about $10.5 million in taxpayer money.

The Bakersfield Fire Department is proposing adding equipment that would total nearly half a million dollars.

The Oversight Committee, which was formed to scrutinize Measure N taxpayer dollars and how it will be spent, will also hear proposals from the city's recreation and parks department and human resources.

The public meeting is scheduled to take place at noon Monday at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center's Potato Room.