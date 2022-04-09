City of Bakersfield encourages people to stay in town for spring break

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — People across Kern are gearing up to head out on spring break, but if you wanted to stay closer to home, we have some gems right here in our backyard.

“This is a great opportunity to explore the City of Bakersfield and see spots that you didn't even know were there,” said Evangelina Medina, Senior Sales Representative at Visit Bakersfield.

One-way Evangelina Medina of Visit Bakersfield said you can explore is through the city’s selfie trail.

“We chose 20 unique Bakersfield selfie-worthy spots but if you visit 12 then you can win a t-shirt and hat combo or a yeti.”

Medina said she and her team wanted to highlight several small businesses in Bakersfield and make sure that they covered different areas.

“The Dewar’s chew, chewy he’s in front of doors and so they can grab an ice cream, you can go to Cafe Smitten take a picture with the wings and grab a cup of coffee.”

Medina said if you’re over the age of 21, the brewery trail might be more your speed.

“We collaborated with each brewery to get them on board, and you visit three and you get a free Bakersfield brewery t-shirt.”

Whether it’s winning prizes from Visit Bakersfield or exploring the outdoors at wind wolves there is plenty of fun to have right here in Kern.

AAA Spokesperson Doug Shupe said safety is a priority while traveling but it is also important to enjoy yourself.

“Have fun, you know it’s been such a stressful couple of years for people and you know people are still under some stress.”