City of Bakersfield opens public pools for summer season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — All four city pools are now open for the summer season, according to City of Bakersfield officials.

The four public pools in Bakersfield are the McMurtry Aquatic Center, the Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Pool, the Jefferson Park Pool, and the Silver Creek Park Pool. The pools are located in Central Bakersfield, East Bakersfield, and Southwest Bakersfield.

For more information on the pools, visit the city's "City Pool" section online at the City of Bakersfield website.

