City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department to hold swimwear drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield's Recreation and Parks Department will hold a bathing suit drive on Thurs, June 15.

Those who have a spare bathing suit they are willing to donate can drop it off at any of the city's four public pools. Those pools are the McMurtry Aquatic Center, the Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Pool, the Jefferson Park Pool, and the Silver Creek Park Pool.

Anyone who drops off new or gently-used swimwear will receive free entry at any of the four city swimming pools.

The drive will be held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

