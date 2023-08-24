City of Ridgecrest receives supplies to help with Tropical Storm Hilary's impact

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — Ridgecrest was one of the Kern County communities hit the hardest by Tropical Storm Hilary but now they are working to transform despair into hope.

Ridgecrest Mayor Eric Bruin announced that the city has received emergency supplies to help families devastated by the storm on Wed, Aug 23.

"We've just received a pallet, eight pallets, in fact, of much-needed supplies for our local churches and individuals," said Mayor Bruin. "As we start to clean up from this 100-year event, I can't express our deep thanks as the community to these organizations for bringing these resources to Ridgecrest."

"You'll see many volunteers from many of our local churches putting together pieces," he continued. "If you need something, now is the time to ask. The Salvation Army, our churches, Lighthouse, anywhere you have a need, please reach out and let us know. We're here to serve you."

The city received donations on the part of CityServe, California Senator Shannon Grove, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, KSI Industries, and Continental Labor and Staffing Resources. The Lighthouse Church in Ridgecrest will take on the task of delivering the supplies to homes in the community.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

