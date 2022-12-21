City of Wasco swears in new Chief of Police

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Wasco finally has a new chief of police, as Charlie Fivecoat was officially sworn in during a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec 20.

Fivecoat comes to Wasco with 33 years of experience in law enforcement, as well as 11 years in private-sector security management. He also spent more than 14 years teaching political science for both the Kern Community College District and the University of Phoenix.

"This is an exciting time," said Chief Fivecoat. "It's been 41 years since Wasco had its own police department. So I'm very proud to be here and I'm very happy the City Council and the citizens have given me this opportunity."

Earlier this Fall, the council directed city staff to begin the process of starting up a local police department. At this point in time, the city contracts with the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) for law enforcement services. However, due to staffing shortages, the KCSO has been discussing closing its Wasco substation, which would leave a law enforcement gap in the area.

The Wasco start-up team, including Chief Fivecoat, will work closely with the KCSO to ensure a smooth handoff of responsibilities from the county to the city.