City of Wasco votes to start own police department

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Wasco has begun the process to start its own police department.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution for the approval of three new positions. Starting up the police department is estimated to cost about $600,000, which will be allocated through the city's general fund.

Starting its own police department would be a major change for law enforcement in Wasco, as the city currently contracts out police work through the Kern County Sheriff's Office.