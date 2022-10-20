Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

City of Wasco votes to start own police department

Wasco City Council
23ABC
Wasco City Council
Posted at 8:16 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 11:16:50-04

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Wasco has begun the process to start its own police department.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution for the approval of three new positions. Starting up the police department is estimated to cost about $600,000, which will be allocated through the city's general fund.

Starting its own police department would be a major change for law enforcement in Wasco, as the city currently contracts out police work through the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living Spooky Szn Costume Contest

Submit Your Picture Today + Vote for Your Favorite!