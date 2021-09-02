Clinica Sierra Vista in Wofford Heights reopens

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — Clinica Sierra Vista reopened their building at 8 a.m. Thursday in Wofford Heights after closing it down due to the French Fire.

Officials say they've been working to ensure the air inside the building is safe.

They've done things such as replace air filters and inspect air conditioning systems for any signs of damage.

Patients that had appointments during the closure were offered tele-health services and those appointments will still be offered.

You can give the hospital a call to set up an in person appointment as well.

This comes as crews slowly get a handle on the French Fire according to the Kern County Fire Department the fire has burned 25,871 acres.

It's currently 43% contained.

Crews have said they plan on getting the fire fully contained by Tuesday.