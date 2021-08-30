Wofford Heights residents are excited to return home now that the evacuation order has been lifted

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — As firefighters progress on the French Fire, law enforcement lifted evacuation orders for Wofford Heights and the Isabella Highlands areas.

Last week the entire community only had firefighters in sight, but Monday, people are slowly returning, and residents said they are relieved to be home.

“Yesterday I heard they lifted the restraint, so I’m coming back home,” said Harry, Wofford Heights Resident.

Harry returned home Monday morning after being evacuated for more than a week. He said being away from home, where he’s lived the past three and a half years, was not easy.

“It was tough, it’s hard to get used to. Especially when they wake you up at 9:30 at night and tell you to get out, and I’m just now getting home. And I swear to God I’m going to jump in bed and sleep for two days,” said Harry.

He also said the fear of the unknown can, keep you up at night.

“I could hardly sleep, stress, wondering what’s going on. I really wasn’t worried about my equipment or anything because it’s all insured but you revel in it. It’s hectic, it is, it’s really hectic, it will take a lot out of you,” said Harry.

While it was Harry’s first time evacuating, Norm Butler has been down this road before.

“We’ve evacuated three times in the last few years, so this is the third time for us,” said Butler.

Butler said while his home didn’t burn the uncertainty makes things tough.

“We never know, every time it's like that’s the end of it. But, every time we’ve been blessed so far too,” said Butler.

Harry also said while it was tough not being home there was a sense of relief when he pulled into his driveway Monday.

“I’m glad nothing of mine burned up or anything, nobody came in here or took anything, so everything is pretty good,” said Harry.

Now he’s ready to just relax.

“I’m going to go in the house and make me a drink and go turn on the TV and watch some TV,” said Harry.