Closures due to construction on Highway 99, Highway 58

Posted at 8:46 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 11:46:17-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Due to construction on Highway 99, several closures are scheduled to take place starting Mon, May 1, running overnights through Thurs, May 4.

Closures are scheduled for the Ming Avenue off-ramp on southbound Highway 99 after 9 p.m., followed by closures of all southbound lanes between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue at 11 p.m.

Meanwhile on Highway 58, the westbound off-ramp leading to Highway 99 will also be closed after 9 p.m.

During this multi-day period, all three closures will be opening at 5 a.m. the next morning.

