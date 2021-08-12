Combating teen vaping on a state and local level

Back to school is around the corner, and one issue outside of the pandemic has the CDC concerned. Vaping numbers have dropped across the nation, but there is worry that things could change once kids are back in class.

In 2019 more than 5 million young people reported the use of e-cigarettes. And while that number declined the following year, It's still at more than 3 million, that's why many are looking to combat it at both the state and local level.

Earlier this week the California Department of Public Health launched the “tell your story” campaign to help put an end to teen vaping.

And while the latest study showed high school vaping is at its lowest rate in 4 years, one local group is concerned that this will change when students head back to school later this month.

If you'd like to get more information on the health risks related to vaping, or if you'd like to get in contact with someone to help with the quitting process, there are resources here in Kern County .

Here are the links that Students Working Against Tobacco utilizes:

