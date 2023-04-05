Comedian Godfrey to perform at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater with guests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Chicago-raised comedian and actor Godfrey will be performing at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Sun, April 23.

The adult-only comedy performance will be hosted by actor Evan Lionel and will feature performances from actor and former Vine star Alphonso McAuley, musician and stand-up comedian Tania Estrada, and comedic entertainer Brett Riley.

Godfrey, whose full name is Godfrey Danchimah Jr, is a man of many careers and talents. While he initially got his start in Chicago's stand-up comedy scene during the early 90s, he eventually made his way to New York in 1995 and began an acting career. Godfrey has been in movies such as "Soul Plane," "Zoolander," and "Original Gangsters," as well as television shows like "30 Rock," "Louie," "The Heart, She Holler," and "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit." He also has credited roles as a voice actor in animated shows like "Steven Universe," where he plays Kofi, and "Black Dynamite," where he voices the show's version of Al Sharpton.

Tickets for the show can be purchased in person at the Fox Theater's Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They can also be bought by calling (661) 324-1369 or by visiting the Fox Theater's website.

