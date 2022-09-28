Comedian Willie Barcena to perform at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater is continuing its recent string of comedic performers gracing the stage. Comedian Willie Barcena will perform at the Fox Theater on Saturday, October 8th.

In advance of his upcoming show, Barcena joined 23ABC in-studio for an interview with anchor Mike Hart.

Barcena will perform at the Fox Theater with comedians Byron Kennedy and Deejay Vasquez. Tickets to the show are available online or at the Fox Theater's box office.