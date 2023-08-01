Community Action Partnership of Kern offers assistance to rural residents who need help with water bill

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) is offering assistance to those living in rural communities who need some help paying their water bills.

CAPK is holding an event where community members can show up to apply for the free program to pay home water bills. CAPK asks that applicants bring picture identification, a copy of their social security card, and their most recent water bill, along with documentation of Cal-Fresh or CalWORKs benefits. Those who cannot bring Cal-Fresh or Cal-works documentation will need to verify their household's income over the past 30 days.

The event will be held at the Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in McFarland on Tues, Aug 1. It will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

