Community event to celebrate the summer solstice focuses on meditation and reflection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The summer solstice has arrived bringing the longest day of the year. To mark the occasion, two local women are inviting the community out to celebrate with meditation and reflection.

“So we decided to do the summer solstice event as it marks the earth's second time around the sun," said Carissa Pope, a local yoga instructor and one of the organizers of the event. "Setting intentions for your year and the action you’ll put in to making that intention manifest and summer solstice is a reminder of that intention.”

Pope and her partner Bianca Andrews decided to put on a sunrise Summer Solstice Yoga event. The event will follow a traditional summer solstice flow of 108 sun salutations. They’re also including some surprises though, fun music, and they’ve partnered with local businesses like Kam’s Kitchen.

“Everything is going to be a connection, bring the community together, it’s not about money or who’s coming, bring the community together to feel that connection," said Andrews. She says they want this event to bring people in the community together and give them a space to open up.

“Yoga for me has definitely helped with my mental health," said Pope. "So whether you're sitting still or finding your meditative state through music, I think our class will be able to provide all those options.”

If you’re interested in attending this event it’s starting at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the bluffs of Panorama Drive and Alta Vista.

“It’s going to be a morning that’s filled with music, great energy, and you get to meet people," said Andrews.