Community shares holiday cheer during 39th annual Christmas parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thursday kicked off the ‘most wonderful time of the year’ for 23ABC during the 39th annual Christmas parade. The annual event making its in-person return after a two-year hiatus.

The cheer could be felt from 21st to 23rd street and really all over Bakersfield. The 39th annual Christmas parade was all about holiday movie magic. Some of you guys may have been catching it at home with popcorn on hand but since the parade returned back to in-person format this year, 23ABC had a chance to say hello.

It’s been two years since 23ABC got to see smiling faces at the Bakersfield Christmas parade, the first hiatus of the holiday kick-off since the ‘70s.

The crowd told 23ABC what they missed most about the parade.

“The lights and getting to see Santa Claus,” said Larry Favela.

Government officials, businesses, and non-profit organizations from all over Bakersfield and Kern County waving back to greet them.

“It’s so wonderful, look at all these wonderful lovely, beautiful faces smiling and waving back at us, it’s the best,” said a float participant from Kern River Transitional Care.

Almost 80 floats and vehicles filled with holiday movie magic to spread the Christmas cheer. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office even pardoned The Grinch.

“He’s even given back all the presents this year. Everything is all good,” said 23ABC's Mike Hart said as the DA's Office float drove by.

For the first time the parade’s almost 40-year history a stunt on a float the Environmental Safety Solution performed a scene from Die Hard.

“This is the from the end of the scene of that movie, of course we couldn’t afford Bruce Willis,” 23ABC's Mike Hart said as the Environmental Safety Solution's float demonstrated the stunt.

In the midst of his busy holiday schedule, Santa even made a stop to say hello to the community.

“From parents, adults to children, it is so nice to see everybody and be back at the parade,” said Mrs. Claus.

In honor of the 15 years Harvey L. Hall served as the parade’s coordinator, Hall Ambulance has held on to its honorary position following behind Santa’s float to close the parade. We would like to thank everyone who participated in tonight’s parade, a true testament to what makes our community special.

