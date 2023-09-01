Competitive exhibits entry deadline for Kern County Fair draws near

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair is around the corner and the deadline to enter its competitive exhibits is even sooner.

From painted pieces and photography to cactus art and even hot wings, the Kern County Fair has a wide range of contests to fit a variety of talents.

“In the past, I have entered jams, jellies, salsas, biscuits, cornbread, cakes, cookies, [and] pies," said Ruth Tisdale, a longtime competitor at the Kern County Fair. "Whatever there was to enter.”

Tisdale has been competing at the fair since 1996. She excels in the culinary arts exhibits, from the premade entries to drop-in contests. She says her favorite competition was her final one, the 2022 Drop-In Contest.

“Last year, overall, the drop-in contest was probably my favorite," said Tisdale. "I lost my husband in July of last year and I came into the competition telling my daughters, who they are all adult daughters, that this was gonna be my last year I plan to enter and I wanted to go out with a bang."

"I did very well," she continued. "I won the pool for apple pie. I won the chili contest. I won the pico de gallo. I won a variety of pie awards. It was fun.”

Now Tisdale is on the Culinary Arts Committee, a group of people working to build back the number of those entering competitions after a loss was felt due to the pandemic.

“Before we would have so many people who would enter," said Theresa Gregg, Chairman of the Culinary Arts Committee. "You would have 20 to 25 people. They would enter and then we would be able to serve all these cakes. Everybody got to try them. Now, I think last year we had twelve”.

If cooking and baking are not in a person's skill set, the other nine categories just might be. People can enter into competitions for photography, needle art and sewing, ceramics and dolls, art, hobbies and models, gems and minerals, floriculture, agriculture and horticulture, and youth competitions.

Many of the categories have novice, amateur, and professional sections.

“This is for the amateurs," said Tisdale. "If you got friends who absolutely love this dish of yours or love how you make that, make it, come on down here, and enter it. You just might win.”

A person can enter all of the competitions concurrently, as long as they make the deadline of Fri, Sept 8. Competitors must then drop off their exhibits starting Fri, Sept 15.

Contest winners will receive a cash prize.

“I spent maybe $5 last year, $6 on making my pie," said Tisdale. "I won $100. You can’t beat that.”

To learn more about competitive exhibits, visit the Kern County Fair's website.

