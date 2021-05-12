Congressional leaders meet with President Biden on infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — U.S. infrastructure was the main topic at hand today, as congressional leaders met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office. Among those in attendance was House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of Bakersfield.

It was just two weeks ago that McCarthy told 23ABC that he was still waiting for his first meeting with President Biden. It appears today, it finally happened, and the two aimed to find common ground.

“I felt our meeting was very strong, we talked about infrastructure. I think there’s a place we can find bipartisanship," Leader McCarthy told a group of reporters outside the White House after the meeting.

Discussions circled around the 2.3 trillion dollar infrastructure proposal that President Biden announced earlier this year.

Watch 23ABC News tonight at 5 for more details on what President Biden's and Leader McCarthy's priorities are regarding infrastructure moving forward.