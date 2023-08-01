Watch Now
Congressman David Valadao introduces legislation that modifies 'Conrad 30' waiver program

Posted at 9:32 AM, Aug 01, 2023
(KERO) — Local Congressman David Valadao is introducing new legislation affecting foreign doctors wanting to study in the United States.

The legislation aims to allow foreign doctors studying in the US to obtain a visa if they practice in a medically underserved area for at least three years.

The "Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Re-Authorization Act of 2023" modifies the original "Conrad 30" program, which was introduced in 1994. The Conrad 30 waiver program has brought more than 15,000 physicians to rural, inner city, and other medically underserved communities.

