Cornerstone Bakery accepting donations for Delano K-9 recovering from being shot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department K-9 officer 'Axel' is back home. The department posted information on Facebook Wednesday that Axel is home recovering after being shot during a traffic stop Saturday night.

Officials wrote he's doing awesome and receiving lots of love and support.

Axel now has a long road of recovery ahead and the Kern County community is coming together to make sure he has everything he needs to get better.

The community has already shown their support for Axel by donating some of his favorite things and Cornerstone Bakery is asking you to get involved.

It’s been an act of kindness that’s been common to see recently.

“He is recovering, he is pretty bored at home, and he wants some things he can play around with and help him with his recovery,” said Mebane.

After hearing about the shooting that involved Axel local bakery owner Jennifer Mebane said she felt motivated to help.

“We decided to put together this drive to get him some chew toys,” said Mebane.

Mebane is asking the community to help her make a K-9 care package for Axel.

“Definitely the chew toys a lot of people have brought in toys like this like I said he’s pretty bored, so he wants something to chew and play around with,” said Mebane. “So, the ropes are pretty good as well, dog treats just to keep him out there to get good stuff in his tummy. He is obviously resting and recovering at home so some blankets would be helpful.”

Delano PD Sergeant Julian Ortiz said the department is grateful for the community’s support.

“Axel is a part of our family,” said Ortiz. “He is definitely one of the best we’ve had and we’re lucky, we’re lucky he was able to survive this incident and we hope he recovers the best he can.”

Ortiz said Axel sustained multiple injuries but is fully expected to recover.

“It was in his abdomen, fortunately, and we’re lucky there wasn’t any significant injury to his head or to his spine so that’s very good,” said Ortiz.

As for a return to work, Delano PD said it's too early to know if that’s in his future.

“With a lot of prayers maybe he’ll come back and we’re just hoping he keeps healing up and gets back on his feet as soon as possible,” said Ortiz.

But in the present, Mebane said if you’re interested in showing support for Axel, he enjoys chew toys and ropes, large dog beds, dog treats.

“So come in anytime fill out a get well soon card no purchase necessary you can just come in and fill out a card for him if you like, drop off any donations we just like to see the support from the community and we will make sure he gets all of them,” said Mebane.

Donations and get well soon cards are being accepted at Cornerstone Bakery on 19th street in Bakersfield until Saturday at 1 p.m.