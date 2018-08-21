Coroner identifies body found in Southwest Bakersfield as Jonathan Davis' estranged wife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Coroner has identified 39-year-old Deven Augustina Davis as the person found deceased on Friday, August 17.

Davis was Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis' estranged wife.

Officials said that Davis was found near 3300 California Avenue at 8:38 a.m. and died on scene.

According to officials, the cause and manner of death are pending toxicological studies.