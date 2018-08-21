Coroner identifies body found in Southwest Bakersfield as Jonathan Davis' estranged wife

Fair
HI: 98°
LO: 68°
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jonathan Davis of Korn performs at SSE Arena on December 16, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Chiaki Nozu/WireImage)
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Coroner has identified 39-year-old Deven Augustina Davis as the person found deceased on Friday, August 17.
Davis was Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis' estranged wife.
Officials said that Davis was found near 3300 California Avenue at 8:38 a.m. and died on scene.
According to officials, the cause and manner of death are pending toxicological studies.
(UPDATE 11:29 p.m.) A press release from Bakersfield Police Department was released on the incident.
A man was arrested after he led Sheriff's deputies and CHP officers on a chase through central Bakersfield.
Cuts are being made to programs across the board at the Southern Kern Unified School District in Rosamond.
An effort to end cash bail in the state has cleared a major hurdle in the state legislature. It calls for changing the way defendants are…