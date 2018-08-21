Coroner identifies body found in Southwest Bakersfield as Jonathan Davis' estranged wife

Kelly Broderick
5:37 PM, Aug 20, 2018
9:29 PM, Aug 20, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jonathan Davis of Korn performs at SSE Arena on December 16, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Chiaki Nozu/WireImage)

Chiaki Nozu
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Coroner has identified 39-year-old Deven Augustina Davis as the person found deceased on Friday, August 17. 

Davis was Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis' estranged wife.

Officials said that Davis was found near 3300 California Avenue at 8:38 a.m. and died on scene.

According to officials, the cause and manner of death are pending toxicological studies.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News