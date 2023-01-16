Correctional officer barricades self in Wasco State Prison

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A situation occurred where a correctional officer barricaded himself at the Wasco State Prison just after 9 p.m. on Fri, Jan 13.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Correctional Officer Shawn Wilder barricaded himself in a building used to supervise inmates on the north side of the prison. Staff members were evacuated to a safe area as a crisis response team established communication with him.

Crisis response teams from Salinas Valley State Prison, Kern Valley State Prison, California State Prison, and many other prisons helped de-escalate the situation. Wilder was convinced to discard his weapon and surrender at 6:37 a.m. the next day. He was taken into custody at the Kern County Jail.

According to the CDCR, the incident is still under investigation.