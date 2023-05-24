Court Docs: Driver charged with death of Larry Hallum told officer he entered intersection intentionally

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The driver charged with the murder of a Vietnam veteran Larry Hallum told police he had the "pedal to the medal" as he entered the intersection, crashing into and killing the Arvin High School educator, court documents said.

According to the report, when asked if he did anything to avoid Hallum's vehicle, Marque Joaquine Qualls told the officer he entered the intersection at Old River Road because he was trying to "kill himself while driving." The documents said Hallum's vehicle had the green light and Qualls had blood-alcohol content level of 0.18, more than twice the legal limit.

Hallum passed away at the age of 79 on April 22. He died nearly two months after being involved in a collision on February 24.

Qualls is now facing charges including first-degree murder and is being held without bail.

The documents continued saying Qualls told officers he watched Hallum's vehicle enter the intersection before him. He told officers he'd been driving 50 mph and sped up as he saw the red light, according to the report.

He’s due back in court June 1.