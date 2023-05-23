Court finds 14-year-old responsible for Lamont shooting death

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — New details have been released regarding a homicide that happened in Lamont last year.

In a bench trial, a Kern County judge found a petition alleging 14-year-old Enrique Nevarez committed first-degree murder to be true.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office claimed that Nevarez was involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old David Garcia Bruno. Bruno was shot to death at the intersection of Di Giorgio Road and Main Street on June 15, 2022.

Since Nevarez is under the age of 16, he will not be prosecuted in a criminal court. However, Nevarez is expected to face a deposition hearing on June 12, which is comparable to sentencing in a criminal case.

