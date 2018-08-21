Cracker Barrel expected to add three more restaurants in California

Fair
HI: 96°
LO: 68°
RIALTO, Calif. - Cracker Barrel is taking over California.
After the first California location opened in February, there are now plans for at least three more.
According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, a new restaurant will open in Rialto in the spring. It will be located at 1080 West Renaissance Parkway and it is expected to open in April 2019.
Also according to ABC7, sites will open in Sacramento and Santa Maria.
MORE: Victorville Cracker Barrel Opens in February 2018
The famous actor who played 'Mike Seaver' on the hit T.V. show 'Growing Pains,' will be in Bakersfield to spread a very important message to…
Kern County Fire was called out to a structure fire in East Bakersfield this afternoon. The fire which happened at the intersection…
PG&E is investigating the cause of a power outage that has affected at least 95 people in East Bakersfield.
Today, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a $2.3 million incentive package for L'Oréal USA inc.