Cracker Barrel expected to add three more restaurants in California

RIALTO, Calif. - Cracker Barrel is taking over California.

After the first California location opened in February, there are now plans for at least three more.

According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, a new restaurant will open in Rialto in the spring. It will be located at 1080 West Renaissance Parkway and it is expected to open in April 2019.

Also according to ABC7, sites will open in Sacramento and Santa Maria.

