CSUB Athletics to hold Bruno Mars tribute concert in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The public is invited to head to Downtown Bakersfield for a little "uptown funk" benefiting local student-athletes on Thurs, May 18.

Bruno Mars cover band "Uptown Funk" will be performing at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame for the Gettin' Rowdy with Uptown Funk: Tribute to Bruno Mars concert. In addition to the live band, the event will feature live and silent auctions, as well as food and drinks.

100 percent of ticket sales and auction proceeds will go toward student scholarships at California State University Bakersfield through the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund.

The event starts at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

For more information or for tickets, visit the CSUB Athletics website.

