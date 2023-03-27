CSUB Kegley Institute of Ethics boxes up 23ABC Senior Food Drive donations for CAPK

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC's 4th annual Senior Food Drive wrapped up on Thurs, March 23. We here at 23ABC want to thank everyone who made a donation.

23ABC News partnered with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) Food Bank to collect canned and non-perishable food items to help our at-risk senior population.

Volunteers from the California State University Bakersfield (CSUB) Kegley Institute of Ethics boxed up some of those items as part of their second annual Wendy Wayne Day of Service on Sat, March 25.

Michael Burroughs with CSUB said that CSUB students and faculty enjoy helping with the mission to support food-insecure seniors in the community and they know that they are making a difference.

He added that the mission is also an opportunity for everyone to come together.

"What I really like about this event is [that] we have students, faculty, community members, administrators, people from different walks of life coming together to talk, have some coffee together, perform service, put together food care packages," said Burroughs. "I just really like the community building aspect of it and while we're also doing that, we're having a positive impact in our community for others. It's a win-win combination."

Wendy Wayne's husband said that people come to volunteer in honor of Wendy because her mission was to make the world a better place.

To learn more about her legacy, visit CSUB.edu/Wendy.

