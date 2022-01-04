Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

CSUB men's basketball team canceled two games this week

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
CSUB (FILE)
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 18:37:31-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The CSU Bakersfield men's basketball team has announced the cancellation of two games this week due to COVID-19 protocols within the Roadrunner program. The two effected games are a pair of Big West Conference road games: Jan. 6 at CSU Northridge and Jan. 8 at UC Santa Barbara.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later