CSUB men's basketball team canceled two games this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The CSU Bakersfield men's basketball team has announced the cancellation of two games this week due to COVID-19 protocols within the Roadrunner program. The two effected games are a pair of Big West Conference road games: Jan. 6 at CSU Northridge and Jan. 8 at UC Santa Barbara.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 18:37:31-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.