DA: Criminal charges against former Green Room Bar owner may be changed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There are new developments in the case of a former downtown Bar owner who was charged with having sex with an underage girl.

The criminal charges against Frank Sanchez may be changed soon, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Sanchez, also known as "Frank Kruz," is facing several charges related to having sex with a minor. He was arrested in December.

Sanchez's lawyer filed a request to have the charges amended on Thursday. The DA's Office said that motion was granted by the judge.

Sanchez is expected back in court on March 14.