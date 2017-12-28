Woman arrested in connection to child molestation charges against former Green Room Bar owner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A local nurse was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly having sex with an underage girl and former Green Room Bar owner, Frank "Kruz" Sanchez, according to Bakersfield Police.

On Dec. 26, Tauney Lee Van Sickle, 31, was arrested on charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14-years-old and continuous sexual abuse of a child. Police did not disclose where Van Sickle was a nurse.

According to BPD, Van Sickle and Sanchez performed sexual acts together with the victim.

Sanchez was arrested on Dec. 7. Court documents show the victim said she was sexually assaulted when she was as young as five-years-old.

In an interview with police, Sanchez, 53, admitted to having sex with the victim when she was 11 or 12-years-old, then later admitted she could have been as young as seven. He is being held on $1 million bail and is due back in court in February.

Van Sickle is being held on $150,000 bail. She has not been formally charged and is expected in court on Thursday.